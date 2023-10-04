Nigeria: Optimising Nigeria's Blue Economy Potentials Through Hydrography

Given that the Blue Economy is centered on trade and actions around large bodies of water ranging from rivers to oceans, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes on the import of hydrography in optimising it and efforts by the Nigerian Hydrographic Society, as well as the Nigerian Navy Hydrography unit.

The Blue or Marine Economy is the ecosystem of economic activities centred on trade and actions around large bodies of water ranging from rivers to oceans. When this is managed effectively, it yields better dividends given that over 90 per cent of the world's trade is conducted by the sea, and this is by far, the most cost-effective way to move large quantity of goods and raw materials around the world.

Globally, the economy of nations have been hugely dependent on various maritime activities. Daily, about 180,000 vessels take to sea and 30 million tons of goods are ferried across the world; ports are built, coastal infrastructure are developed, coasts are defended, marine environmental plans are implemented.

Import of Hydrography

For all these things to happen, hydrography is key as without the services by providing charts and other nautical publications, voyages through the sea would have become a nightmare to captains of ships who need to move goods and services from one part of the world to the other in a safe and economical way.

Essentially, hydrography is the science of the measurement, description, and mapping of the surface waters of the earth, with special reference to their use for navigation.

However, hydrography not only deals in understanding the physical features of water bodies, but also plans economic development, security and defence, scientific research, and environmental protection related to it and this is done through making of charts to aid navigation by mariners.

Aim of Nigerian Hydrographic Society

The body in charge of hydrography in Nigeria is the Nigerian Hydrographic Society (NHS) and its president is Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, who also doubles as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy (NN).

According to him, the aim of the NHS is to provide a non-political, non-profit, national forum for Hydrographic Surveyors and other scientists interested in hydrographic surveying, for the effective application of hydrography and related sciences to national and international development.

Thus the objectives of the association include to promote and coordinate Hydrographic Surveying activities in Nigeria; promote and encourage the training and education of persons engaged in, or intending to engage in Hydrographic Surveying activities, and to advice on curriculum development in Hydrography; and promote the Development of hydrographic sciences and techniques in Nigeria through, inter alia, seminars, workshops, symposia, publications and continuing education of personnel in hydrography generally.

Others include to set and maintain the highest standards of professional conduct, ethics and discipline amongst its members; seek and protect the welfare and interest of members of the Society, and to foster public interests in matters affecting hydrography; foster cooperation between, and promote unit of purpose and action among Nigerian Surveying and Mapping Associations and other related professions; and

maintain close collaboration with the International Hydrographic Organisations (IHO); and other related national and international organisations.

Collaboration to Optimise Blue Economy Potentials

Harping on the importance of collaboration, Rear Admiral Olugbode said it would go a long way to engender optimisation of the blue economy potentials in Nigeria.

While conferring with members of the society in a seminal gathering aimed at advancing the hydrography profession in Nigeria, at Apapa Boat Club in Lagos, the NN Hydrographer said it was aimed at advancing the hydrography profession in the country.

Part of the interactions were centered on ways and means to deepen multidimensional collaboration within hydrography professional clusters and cohorts towards enabling the full optimisation of the blue economy potentials of the country.

The gathering therefore provided a platform to rekindle the commitment and enthusiasm of NHS members and concerned stakeholders in the development of the functional and operational knowledge of hydrography in the country.

This is pertinently so due to the enabling role hydrographers must play in enhancing Nigeria's maritime aspirations, particularly with the recent establishment of the Federal Ministry of Marine Resources and Blue Economy.

He stated that the key issues revolves around the need to restructure and rebrand NHS for enhanced hydrographic service delivery in Nigeria, adding that the key issues at the event revolved around the need to restructure and rebrand NHS for enhanced hydrographic service delivery in Nigeria.

"It was also agreed that there's the need to improve NHS' visibility on social media platforms with a view for NHS to become more proactive in hydrographic advocacy in Nigeria and within the wider Gulf of Guinea sub-Region. Additionally, proposals were made for NHS' 2024 Fiscal Year, making it imperative for members to resolve all outstanding issues before the end of December 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In view of this, plans were also concluded on the need to hold an NHS Annual General Meeting sometime in 2024. Different responsibilities were thus given to members towards building collective approaches on how to move the Society forward, with clearly defined expected timelines and deliverables."

The hydrography president also assured members of his unwavering dedication to move NHS to greater heights and affirmed the unflinching support of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, towards improving Nigeria's hydrographic capacity for improved maritime safety and security towards enhancing Nigeria's national economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting ended with participants agreeing that the event would become a significant turning point for NHS, as robust plans had been articulated to usher in a new era of dedication and commitment to quality hydrographic service delivery in Nigeria to forge a resilient, progressive and united NHS.

But prior to the above meeting, Rear Admiral Olugbode had taken time to strengthen hydrographic ties pertaining to capacity building, as well as Research and Development (R&D) with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) by paying a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Folashade Ogunsola.