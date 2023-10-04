Nigeria: Again, Suspected Terrorists Abduct University Students

The five students were abducted few weeks after the abduction of over 20 other students in Gusau.

Five female students of Federal University Dutsin Ma, Katsina State, were abducted by suspected terrorists who attacked their off-campus residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

A non-academic employee of the University told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the abducted students were living in the same house around Mariamoh Ajiri area in the Dutsin Ma town.

"After attacking the house, the bandits took the five students into the forest around some off-campus houses. I learnt that vigilante members were called but the terrorists escaped before the vigilante members arrived," the staff member, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press, said.

He said there were few students left in the University's environment as many students have returned home after finishing their examinations.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar Sadik, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES. He said an arrest has been made in connection to the attack.

"Yes, I can confirmed that five students were abducted but an arrest has been made in connection to the abduction. We've started investigation," Mr Sadik in a phone call.

The University spokesperson, Habibu Aminu, also confirmed the abduction. He said efforts are being made to rescue the students.

The abduction of the students is coming few weeks after over 20 students of Federal University Gusau were abducted by terrorists.

North-west Nigeria has been witnessing a surge in banditry activities.

Terror gangs, especially in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi, kill and or abduct residents from communities and on major and local highways and demand ransom, sometimes in millions of naira, before releasing the abductees.