Nigeria: UK, U.S. Seek Partnership With Nigeria to Develop Marine, Blue Economy

4 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

The British and the United States governments have both expressed their willingness and readiness to partner the Nigerian Government towards developing the newly created Marine and Blue Economy ministry to support the country's economic growth.

The representatives of the two countries made this known on Tuesday, during their separate meetings with the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at his office in Abuja.

The US delegation was led by Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, the Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, while that of the British was

led by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Lapenn, who noted that the minister was the first person she was visiting after the ministerial meeting for Atlantic Cooperation, which was convened by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken on the margins of the 78th United

Nations General Assembly, UNGA in New York, said the US government was willing to offer technical support to the ministry with a view to supporting Nigeria's economic growth through the sector.

