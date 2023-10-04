Liberia: Montserrado County District #2 Representative Candidate Musa a. Sheriff Calls On Political Leaders to Maintain Liberia's Peace

Paynesville — Musa A. Sheriff, Chairman of the opposition National Development Party (NDP) and Representative Candidate for Montserrado County District #2, is urging President George Weah and opposition political parties to maintain peace in the country before, during, and after the October 10, 2023, General and Presidential elections.

The Chairman of the opposition National Development Party's statement comes in the wake of serious election violence in Foya City, Lofa County, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

NDP Chairman Sheriff is one of several candidates in the legislative race aiming to unseat CDC incumbent lawmaker Col. Jimmy Smith.

Speaking at his campaign launch over the weekend, Mr. Sheriff emphasized that President Weah should ensure that national security, under his leadership, stands ready to maintain peace.

"Mr. President, you are obligated to maintain peace; a good President must open channels for open democracy," stated the Chairman of the opposition National Development Party.

He also cautioned members of the opposition about what he termed a crucial role in maintaining peace as a responsible opposition, instead of inciting violence.

According to him, Liberians cannot afford to return to the dark days, and therefore it is incumbent upon every opposition member and ruling party steward to uphold peace.

He stated, "Elections are a momentary season; we want a peaceful Liberia after the election. We do not want our citizens fleeing again. We can debate the issues without resorting to violence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"External Influences Shouldn't Threaten Liberia's Peace" - NDP Chairman Cautions NEC

Additionally, the Chairman of the NDP strongly called on the authority of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to resist any external influences that could threaten the peace of Liberia.

He emphasized, "It is important to note that the future of Liberia rests squarely on your shoulders. Allowing external influence won't be beneficial; it will disrupt the peace."

Sheriff continued, "We expect nothing other than free, fair, transparent, and credible elections on October 10."

"We would like to remind the NEC not to allow itself to be manipulated by external influences that could harm Liberia's peace. We expect the NEC to do what is necessary to protect this country," he said.

Sheriff revealed that since 2018, he has embarked on a mission to redeem Montserrado County Electoral District #2 from what he describes as misrule.

He praised his supporters for turning out in large numbers, indicating that their gathering sent a strong signal to his opponents. He added that he would not rest until he obtains the necessary results.

"Fellow Liberians and partisans, I want to thank all of you for your unwavering support over the past years. We have all done a great job, but let's carry this zeal into October 10," he said.

Mr. Sheriff continued, "Liberians want development, quality education, youth empowerment, and transparency, among other things. This is precisely what I stand for as a representative candidate."

He called on his supporters, saying, "If you vote for me, you are voting for development, transparency, empowerment, and quality education for our district," he concluded.