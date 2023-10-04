Liberia: 'I Am Hopeful to Contest' - Disqualified Candidate Tells Supporters in District 11

Monrovia — Montserrado County District 11 disqualified Representative candidate Thomas Nimene Tweh has expressed the hope and confidence that he will contest the ensuing October 10 presidential and legislative elections, following the reservation of ruling in an application for stay leave case recently filed at the High Court.

Last month, the Supreme Court mandated the National Elections Commission (NEC) to remove the name of Mr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, who is commonly known as "Original Country Man" from the list of qualified candidates for the Representative seat of district # 11 in Montserrado County on grounds that he was ineligible to contest following a domicile case filed against him by his political opponent Siah Tandanpollie of the New Liberia Party (NLP).

Tandapollie contended that Mr. Tweh does not reside in district # 11, but in Louisiana, district # 1 in Montserrado County. Mr. Tweh is currently a resident of the God Grace Community in Louisiana.

The court's ruling was in keeping with Article 30 (b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution. The constitution is the organic law of the land. Article 30 (b) of the Constitution states that "citizens of Liberia who meet the following qualifications are eligible to become members of the Legislature shall be domiciled in the country or constituency to be represented not less than one year prior to the time of the election and be a taxpayer."

But over the weekend, the Supreme Court, sitting in a Special Session, again issued a citation inviting Mr. Tweh (petitioner) and Siah Tandanpollie, New Liberia Party (NLP), James Marwieh, Emmanuel K. B Togbah and ALP (Respondents) to hear argument in an Application by Special Leave case filed by Mr. Tweh. Legal arguments were entertained and heard by the High Court, but ruling on the case has been reserved.

Speaking to hundreds of his supporters in Bardnesville on Sunday, October 1, Mr. Tweh expressed confidence that he will be given the green light by the court to contest the elections.

He claimed that his denial was a serious "injustice" that should not be tolerated.

"I am aware that many of you are feeling frustrated, miserable and angry because we were wrongfully denied initially our legal right to contest in our own district Where we're legitimate and legal registrant and domicile of; hence, we have been recalled and hopefully, with God on our side, we can say to you we have the strongest conviction that we will be allowed by the Supreme Court to contest and provide ably and adequate Representation for you and the country at the 55th National Legislature, Liberia, after October 10, 2023. We all are cognizant of the fact that this is a serious injustice, and it's one that we must not tolerate."

He, however, encouraged his supporters to remain steadfast, determined and peaceful in the midst of what he termed as "broad day injustice of an illegal domicile denial."

He emphasized that citizens are living in a time of great uncertainty and upheaval and it is easy to feel angry, frustrated and discouraged; but, they must remain calm continue to work together to find a solution to problems.

Mr. Tweh encouraged citizens to continue to fight for what is right, even when it's difficult.

He observed that the culture of injustice is not a new phenomenon in Liberia, and it has also been a part of the human experience since the beginning of time, but citizens have always overcome it and found a way to move forward.

"However, in our fight against injustices in society, most directly the situation implicating my Domicile saga as your uncompromising choice, presumptive Representative and only alternative in the most abandoned, deplorable and developmentally isolated District 11, Montserrado County, we should not let our anger transition to violence because violence citizens of Liberia."

Mr. Tweh called on his supporters to always remember that they are not alone in this cause, noting that, "there are millions of people who share our values, principles, and law abiding natures who are also fighting with us for the same cause and with the spirit of togetherness and team work, we can make the difference."

He said though him and his uncompromising supporters in district 11, Montserrado County and across Liberia are currently going through their difficult times, he remains confidence that they would overcome this challenge.

He noted that those supporting his ambition are strong and resilient people and they would continue to always find a way to overcome their adversaries.

"We must not and we will never allow this challenge to defeat us.

Let's not forget and bear in mind that it was Siah Jarmie Tandanpolie , Lafayette Gould, Sr, McArthur Hilton and the miserably failed outgoing Representative, Richard Nagbe Koon that jointly plotted against us because they are fully aware that we are a force to reckon with; besides, our anti-developmental and devilish oppositions are unmistakably know that we will win these ensuing general elections, most directly district 11 legislative seat unimaginably comes October 10, 2023 and that our big win will forever be recorded in the history."

Mr. Tweh claimed that his political archrivals intend to ruin the hope and dreams of the thousands of residents in the district by preventing him from contesting the elections through the court.

According to him, the other candidates want to collectively dash his aspiration of transforming the district which their alleged greed and selfishness have damaged developmentally, beyond repair.

He vowed to take the district from what he called "developmental backwardness to a well-developed and respected district that provides the space of inclusion for all."

He urged his constituents not to allow evil to prevail in the district, but they should continue to show that they are the "original owners of District 11 by vehemently rejecting them at the ballot box.

"My people, let's also remember that we are on the right side of history.

Justice is on our side and posterity will remember us forever. We will eventually prevail regardless of their naughty deeds and antiquated propaganda against us; so, let us continue to justly fight; giving up has never been part of our many options in seeking the transformative change we envisioned."

Mr. Tweh added that there is no third way, but to fight for what is just and right or citizens will perish in injustices forever with zero progress as people and society.

"We will remain peaceful; we will continue to work with our people in serving humanity by solving those many identified contemporary social problems and issues that are directly or indirectly confronting our people and society daily.

We remained very committed to always creating an inclusive District and Liberia that works and reflects on everyone regardless of your social and economic statuses."

He said despite being called "Development GURU" and "Rescue Father" by many citizens in his district, he believes that Liberia deserves more than what she has today after the 14 years of civil war.

Mr. Tweh pointed out that to actualize plans of returning Liberia to its pre-war status in terms of economic growth and sustainable development, citizens should change their approaches, engagements and thoughts about one another and the country in general.

"I am one person who believes that sustainable development implies providing for the current generation without compromising the Future of the inborn generation, but rather setting the stage rightly for their existence."