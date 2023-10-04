Liberia: Electoral Violence in Foyah District Sparks Outrage and Calls for Peace

Foyah District — The Reform Advocacy for Sustainability Inc. (RAFS Inc.) has condemned the recent outbreak of electoral violence in Foyah District, Lofa County, Liberia, emphasizing the need for immediate action to maintain peace and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The outbreak of violence, which has left communities in turmoil and families grieving, has raised concerns about the state of democracy in Liberia and the commitment of political parties to peaceful elections. RAFS Inc., a registered organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development and peace, expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families.

At the heart of the issue lies the Farmington Peace Agreement, a commitment signed by political parties in Liberia with the aim of ensuring a peaceful electoral process. However, as events in Foyah District have shown, some parties appear to view this agreement as little more than a token gesture, a fact that RAFS Inc. described as "laughable" in its press release.

The organization also pointed out the critical role played by election observers in ensuring transparency and accountability during elections. In this instance, the presence of observers has seemingly failed to prevent or adequately address the violence, prompting calls for greater accountability from both the international community and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In its statement, RAFS Inc. warned of the dangers of forgetting Liberia's past and allowing the country to slip back into the dark days of war and destruction. The consequences of such a regression would be far-reaching and devastating for current and future generations. The organization urged all political parties and their supporters to prioritize peace and stability over violence in pursuit of short-term gains.

Joseph Sunnae Kannah Jr., the Executive Director of RAFS Inc., signed the press release, underlining the organization's commitment to condemning electoral violence and urging all stakeholders, including the National Elections Commission of Liberia, ECOWAS, and international observers, to enforce the Farmington Peace Agreement and hold political parties accountable for their actions.

As Liberia grapples with the aftermath of electoral violence in Foyah District, the international community, election observers, and political parties must heed the call for peace and work towards ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for the nation.