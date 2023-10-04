Nigeria: Between Governors and Their Deputies

editorial

There is need to define the roles of a deputy governor

Perhaps nobody expected the cordial relationship between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu to sink this low. In the build-up to the 2020 governorship election, both men exhibited an enviable alliance by confronting their former boss and then All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to win. But such is the acrimony between the duo that Shaibu was recently locked out of his office in Government House and shoved into the street. Even though the relationship has been patched after Shaibu tendered a public apology, no one can predict what will happen next as the state approaches its off-season gubernatorial election.

But Edo State is not alone on the crisis between governor and deputy. Such feuds are commonplace across the political space with dire implications for governance. In neighbouring Ondo State, for instance, mutual suspicion between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa may lead to the impeachment of the latter. The trouble started in June when it became imperative for Akeredolu to seek medical solution abroad for his failing health. As demanded by law, Akeredolu duly handed over the reins of government to his deputy. But while away, the rumour mill was abuzz that Aiyedatiwa had started fancying his prospects of becoming the governor, with his media team reportedly flying kites. He was also said to have procured a N300 million bullet-proof sports utility vehicle (SUV) for extra security. Now that Akeredolu is back to the country, his loyalists in the House of Assembly have vowed to impeach Aiyedatiwa.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, several states have had the history of threats or outright impeachments of deputy governors, due to the rivalry with their principals. From Ondo, Kogi, Abia to Adamawa, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Plateau, to Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Taraba, Oyo, Osun, Enugu, Imo, Kano and Lagos, deputy governors were either impeached or forced to resign, some on cooked up charges. For instance, President Bola Tinubu's two terms in office as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, experienced the sacking of Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor, and Femi Pedro, who were variously his deputies, just as pioneer fourth republic governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah and his deputy, Chris Ekpenyong had their problems. The frosty relationship between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the immediate past Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, lasted for about two years before the latter was impeached. The current APC national chairman and immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje also had problems with his erstwhile deputy, Hafiz Abubakar.

At the heart of the conflicts between states' chief executives and their deputies is succession, and schedule of duties. Very few governors assign their deputies supervisory roles over certain government ministries and agencies. The deputy governor is at the mercy of his governor to be politically relevant as the 1999 Constitution as amended assigned no duty to them, prompting the derogatory phrase of their position as "spare tyre." Section 193 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, for instance, states that "The Governor of a State may, in his discretion, assign to the Deputy Governor or any Commissioner of the Government of the State responsibility for any business of the Government of that State, including the administration of any department of Government".

The office of deputy governor thus becomes only relevant when the office of governor becomes vacant by reason of death, resignation, impeachment, or permanent incapacity. As many suggest, the way out of these persistent frictions is the need to define the roles of the deputy chief executives of states. But we believe that the moment our politicians understand the whole essence of public service, which is about seeking the good of the people, the frictions will reduce.