Nigeria: Reps Panel Holds Hearing On Mohbad's Royalties, Music Rights

Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, a label owned by Azeez Fashola, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

The House of Representatives Committee on Justice, on Wednesday, met with the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) to discuss the royalties of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The interactive session by the committee was also attended by the leadership of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria.

The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Speaking at the hearing, the Chairman of the Committee, Olumide Osoba, assured Nigerians that it would ensure justice for the late singers in terms of earning from his intellectual property.

Mr Osoba said the committee was committed to this responsibility, adding that they have requested relevant information regarding the circumstances of his death and the measures in place to secure his royalties and other benefits.

He also called for a review of the existing laws guiding royalties in the face of changes in the music industry, noting that most young artists are signing contracts without proper guidance.

Mr Osoba said such a review would enable artistes to sustain their careers, create new music, and build a future within the industry.

"Many emerging artists face challenges when negotiating fair royalty agreements, particularly when dealing with major record labels, which often wield significant power and can impose unfavourable terms, resulting in artists receiving only a fraction of the royalties they deserve.

"It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into contracts," he said.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.