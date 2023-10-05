Nigeria: CJN Warns New Federal High Court Judges Against Corruption

The CJN spoke on Wednesday while swearing in 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola has cautioned judges against corrupt practices.

Mr Ariwoola spoke on Wednesday while swearing in 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

After administering the oath of office on the new judges at an event that took place at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja, Mr Ariwoola said "appointment to the bench is not an appointment to wealth, vainglory, dishonest disposition or ostentatious lifestyle through corrupt acquaintances."

Warning that the National Judicial Council (NJC) beams its searchlight on all judges, the CJN noted that the council "will not waste a moment in taking the necessary action to fish out the bad eggs.

"So, be careful and take heed, or else, you may end up regretting ever being appointed a judicial officer."

He advised the judges to "sever ties with anything that will smear your hands and bring you into disrepute in the course of your new assignment."

Mr Ariwoola reminded the new judges that a new chapter had been opened in their lives, saying they would be scrutinised by the public.

He said "vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary," but added that public opinion "cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country which we apply in deciding each case."

The CJN asked the judges to rely on the constitution and their conscience in deciding cases that would come before them.

"Your Lordships still owe your conscience and the generality of the Nigerian masses, particularly those who are looking up to you, the great responsibility of good moral rectitude and acceptable conduct to uphold and consolidate the trust reposed in you."

Although the 23 new judges of the Federal High Court swell the rank of the judges of the court to 93, it is still seven judges short of its full complement of 100 judges.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, and other judges of the court as well as justices of the Court of Appeal.

Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) - Yusuf Ali, Ahmed Raji, Abdul Mohammed and Afam Osigwe were at the inauguration ceremony of the new judges.