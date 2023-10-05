Nigeria: It's No Offence for Men to Have Dreadlocks - Police

There have been reports in the past of the police profiling and arresting young Nigerians who have dreadlocks.

The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have said that men who have dreadlocks as their hairstyle commit no offence and, therefore, should not be harassed by anyone, including police operatives.

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, said this in a video he posted on X on Tuesday.

He similarly said that women who step out into the public, wearing bum shorts, miniskirts, or without a bra, do not commit any offence.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police in Delta had received complaints that residents were harassed for either keeping dreadlocks or "improper dressing".

"I have been getting complaints that members of the public, particularly residents in Delta State, are being harassed sometimes by vigilantes, anti-cult, hunters association and some recalcitrant police officers," he said.

"I want to make it very clear that for the issue of dress code, improper dressing, boys carrying dreadlocks, wearing earrings, girls wearing bum shorts, miniskirts or girls without bra, it is not an offence.

"Hence, no police officer or vigilante or anti-cult or anybody can harass you," he said.

Mr Edafe read out his phone number in the video and urged residents to contact him or insist that they should be taken to a police station whenever they encounter such harassment.

He said the Delta State Government had debunked a circular that suggested that the government was moving against young people whose dressing were considered indecent.

