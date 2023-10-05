Kenya: Isaac Mwaura Named Government Spokesman

Nairobi — Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been appointed Government Spokesman.

Mwaura will be deputised by Political Analyst Gabriel Muthuma and former news Presenter Mwanaisha Chidzuga in the appointments announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

They will oversee operations at the National Government Communications Centre and the Government Media Centre as well the Directorate of Information and all County and Sub-County information offices and other related entities.

The Government Spokesman also supervises content published on all government channels, including the Kenya News Agency and MyGov.

The former Nominated Senator takes over from Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna who was appointed the Government Spokesperson on May 7, 2019 and resigned last year to take up the position of Chief of Staff at the Siaya County Government.

Mwaura was among the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) appointed by President Ruto before their appointments were thrown out by the courts that declared them unconstitutional.

This followed a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Katiba Institute that challenged the appointment process.