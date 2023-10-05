Kenya: Isaac Mwaura Named Government Spokesman

4 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been appointed Government Spokesman.

Mwaura will be deputised by Political Analyst Gabriel Muthuma and former news Presenter Mwanaisha Chidzuga in the appointments announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

They will oversee operations at the National Government Communications Centre and the Government Media Centre as well the Directorate of Information and all County and Sub-County information offices and other related entities.

The Government Spokesman also supervises content published on all government channels, including the Kenya News Agency and MyGov.

The former Nominated Senator takes over from Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna who was appointed the Government Spokesperson on May 7, 2019 and resigned last year to take up the position of Chief of Staff at the Siaya County Government.

Mwaura was among the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) appointed by President Ruto before their appointments were thrown out by the courts that declared them unconstitutional.

This followed a petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Katiba Institute that challenged the appointment process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.