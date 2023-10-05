Kenya: Moses Kuria Moved From Trade Ministry, Replaced By Rebecca Miano

Nairobi — Moses Kuria has been moved from Trade Investments and Industry Ministry to Public Service Perfomance and Industey.

Kuria will be replaced by Rebecca Miano in the first Cabinet reshuffle by President William Ruto.

In the changes, the portfolio of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has also been expanded to include the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Alfred Mutua will on the other hand take over the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Alice Wahome has swapped positions with Zachary Njeru of the Ministry of Lands, Public Works and Urban development.

Peninah Malonza has been transferred from the Tourism docket to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS and East Africa Development.