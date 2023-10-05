Nigeria: 50 Cent Set to Visit Nigeria, Hold 'The Final Lap Tour' Concert

4 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

American rap icon, 50 Cent, is set to visit Nigeria for his 'The Final Lap Tour' concert, with a date unannounced yet.

The multiple award-winning rapper is currently on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his megahit album Get Rich or Die Tryin.

In a post on X, 50 Cent posted an edited image of him in Nigerian attire, hinting that he could hold the tour in the country before it ends.

The Final Lap tour has to go to Nigeria,before it ends. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/auMRdI6n91-- 50cent (@50cent) October 4, 2023

The tour would be the star's second visit to Nigeria after his performance in the country almost 20 years ago.

At the 2004 'Star Mega Jams', 50 Cent showed presence and charisma as he performed chart-topping hits, such as "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," and "21 Questions," to his Nigerian audience.

At the concert, he acknowledged the Nigerian culture and the warm welcome he received, amidst cheers from music lovers.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.