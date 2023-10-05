Nigeria: Pollution - Reps to Probe Oil Companies for Alleged Violation of PIA

4 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The lawmakers noted that many oil wells in oil-producing communities are depleted and are no longer commercially viable, resulting in the sale of old upstream assets by international and local oil and gas companies.

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe oil companies for alleged environmental damage in oil-producing communities and non-compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The House mandated its Committee on Petroleum Resources (downstream) to investigate environmental damage caused by non-compliance with extant laws by oil-producing companies.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno) on Wednesday during plenary.

While moving the motion, Mr Jaha said many oil wells in oil-producing communities are depleted and are no longer commercially viable, resulting in the sale of old upstream assets by international and local oil and gas companies.

He said international best practice demands that commercially non-viable oil well platforms be decommissioned to prevent environmental hazards or interference with other maritime activities.

Citing section 232 of the PIA, Mr Jaha said the law stipulates that at the end of their exploration activities, oil companies are to ensure that the environment is returned to its original state by decommissioning and disposing of non-viable platforms.

"Section 233 of the Petroleum Industry Act provides for the establishment of a fund for the mitigation of negative environmental impacts associated with decommissioning or abandonment of oil and gas fields and assets," he said.

Mr Jaha claimed that local and foreign oil and gas companies have persistently disregarded the extant laws by abandoning non-viable platforms and facilities at their operational bases without following standard practices.

He said the situation poses "great risks to the host communities as the emission of poisonous gases from abandoned facilities are resulting in unexplainable ailments and terminal diseases amongst the people."

"The abandoned facilities are impeding water transportation causing unimaginable dangers to farmers," he added.

The motion was adopted by voice vote without debate when it was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.