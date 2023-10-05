Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Condemns Foya Election Violence

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has released a statement demanding accountability for the violent incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of at least three individuals in Foya, Lofa County, on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The PUL expressed shock and sorrow upon hearing the news of election-related mob violence, which led to the deaths of three innocent people just ten days before the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

In response to this horrendous crime, the Press Union of Liberia emphasized the importance of unity among Liberians in condemning all parties involved in the deadly mayhem. The Union highlighted the need for a thorough investigation and called for the deployment of security forces in Foya to aid in the inquiry and identify those responsible for the violent incident.

The Press Union of Liberia urged the relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively to ensure that the perpetrators of this violence are brought to justice. The Union stressed the necessity of a comprehensive and impartial investigation, emphasizing the importance of holding all individuals involved in the incident accountable.

Additionally, the Press Union of Liberia called on all political parties and their leaders to uphold the Farmington Peace Declaration, emphasizing that honoring this agreement would strengthen Liberia's peace and democracy, two decades after the civil war.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia strongly condemned the violence and loss of life in Foya, Lofa County, on September 29. The Union extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urged everyone to maintain peace in the region.