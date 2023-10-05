Liberia: Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Unity Party of Attempting to Thwart Peace Ahead of Elections - Write Int'l Community

Monrovia — The governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), through its National Chairman Mulbah Morlu, is drawing the attention of Liberia's international partners to "election violence and the horrific killing of innocent civilians," with a plea to investigate the recent incident which led to the deaths of at least two persons in Foya, Lofa County.

It can be recalled that a violent clash last week occurred between supporters of the CDC and the opposition Unity Party in Foya at the time the UP was parading to officially hold a program for its diaspora supporters who had returned home.

Both sides have been shifting blames and trading accusations. However, the government, through its Joint Security has launched an investigation.

In separate communications addressed to the Heads of the United Nations, UN Human Rights Commission, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the European Commission, and dated October 2, Chairman Morlu claimed that as Liberians prepare to participate in the elections, the former ruling Unity Party (UP) led by former Vice President, Mr. Joseph N. Boakai, has overtly adopted a systematic pattern of election violence never before seen in an election circle in Liberia.

He added that amid the emerging widespread commission of this new trend of election violence, especially against supporters of the CDC, Ambassador Boakai, cannot escape blame for the increasing state of election-related lawlessness, chaos, and the destruction of life and properties as he continues to incite violence and fan the flames of conflict.

He maintained that as a peaceful and nonviolent political organization that prides itself on being a champion of the existing space of equitable political and democratic freedom, which is now being threatened by the Boakai-led opposition, the CDC would like to draw the attention of international partners to this egregious culture of election-based violence that constitutes a clear and present danger to the democratic process.

Mr. Morlu stressed that the situation is evolving into an existential threat to the peace and stability of Liberia.

He noted that the collective efforts of the UN systems and other international partners continue to play a commendable and essential role in Liberia's democratic growth and development.

He recalled that post-conflict Liberia as of 2005, with the assistance of the US Government, the United Nations, the European Commission, and other development partners, has conducted three successful presidential elections, which is a practical reaffirmation of its commitment to continue along this path.

Morlu assured that on this sustained path, Liberia will remain a good example of democratic governance, political stability, and economic prosperity for the region, adding that, "through sustained partnership with the UN, the US Government and its European and international development partners, this is achievable."

"Despite the gains that have been made by President George M. Weah towards promoting peaceful co-existence as well as free, fair, and transparent elections, some elements of our society are bent on derailing this hard-earned success. Last week, Foya City, located in Lofa County, was the scene of a ghastly tragedy planned, masterminded and deliberately carried out by supporters of Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Unity Party, leading to the death of several partisans and supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change, and a vast destruction of properties."

"Our peace-loving supporters were not only murdered in the most gruesome manner, but were rounded up and then attacked with machetes, sticks, and rocks in their homes; butchered dragged and left in the streets while the assailants celebrated! This act of depravity has no place in the governance architecture of our party, the Coalition for Democratic Change; and should find no breeding ground in any existing political structure in Liberia. To the contrary, this devilish trend of violence has not only become a key instrument in the hands of the Unity Party but is in fact, a resource playbook to undermine the ongoing electoral process. This is unacceptable."

Morlu further claimed that the recent deadly election violence in Foya, is not an isolated incidence, but a systematic pattern of impermissible strategy of disruption being allegedly perpetuated by the Joseph Boakai-led Unity Party, which continues to target partisans of the CDC.

He recalled that on August 9, 2023, a staunch CDC partisan suffered a horrific attack as one of his ears was allegedly chopped off by supporters of Amb. Joseph N. Boakai.

"On August 17, 2023, Partisan Augustine Pennoh was severely beaten by supporters of the Unity Party. He owes his survival to rescue efforts by good citizens in his community as he remains hospitalized. The extent of the inflicted violence has created fear and panic in his community. This cruel act of violence demonstrates the ruthlessness of the Unity Party and their disregard for the fundamental rights of political opponents."

He further claimed that in August, 2023, Partisan Bobby Gray and several others were subjected to targeted attacks in different locations in Margibi County by supporters of the UP, while on September 5, 2023, Partisans Patrick Jarso and Leuroy Summerville were brutally assaulted in Sinkor, Old Road, Monrovia, leading to severe injuries.

According to him, both victims were hospitalized and are currently in the process of recovery.

Morlu added that on September 7, 2023, Partisan Caypae Doe, a resident of Montserrado District 11 was attacked and wounded while celebrating the successful launch of the CDC campaign.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who openly support the CDC."

He furthered that on September 10, 2023; Partisan Richard Holder was also attacked and brutalized in Montserrado County's District-9 by a group of supporters of Amb. Boakai.

He emphasized that this alarming trend of violence against partisans of the CDC threatens the foundation of free and fair elections.

"On September 11, 2023, Partisan Vivian Wrato, a resident of District 10, was violently attacked and brutalized by supporters of Amb. Joseph N. Boakai. On September 16, 2023, Partisan Mamie Davies-Wreh was brutalized in Gbarpolu by supporters of Amb. Joseph N. Boakai. Out of security concerns, she has sought refuge in an undisclosed location. On September 29, 2023, Partisan Josiah Saah Rayloe, a partisan of the CDC, was rounded up and brutally beaten to death in Foya, Lofa county in the most gruesome manner by supporters of Unity Party's Joseph N. Boakai. On September 29, 2023, Partisan Tamba Momoh, a supporter of the CDC was also rounded up, brutally attacked and mobbed to death even as his lifeless body was dragged and left to be mocked in the streets of Foya."

He said having already condemned these relentless, violent and brutal attacks which are being tactfully, willfully and intentionally waged against unarmed civilians and supporters of the CDC by visible supporters of the UP, the ruling party remains worried that this level of violence has now been elevated to cold blooded killings of innocent Liberians.

"As we continue to avail ourselves of the opportunity to work with domestic and international partners to promote violent-free elections in Liberia, the Coalition for Democratic Change lauds the expressed consensus of Liberia's development partners against the use of violence and all undemocratic paths to power; and henceforth applaud their swift condemnation of recent violence, and collective calls for speedy investigation, and the arrests and prosecution of the perpetrators."

Morlu added that a society where deranged, delusional and power-drunk individuals are not held accountable for their depraved acts will only spiral into anarchy and chaos, but the CDC does not see this path for Liberia.

"The CDC joins Liberia's development partners to call for an immediate and speedy investigation into the mayhem that occurred in Foya, Lofa County. Subsequently, the Coalition for Democratic Change assures local and international partners that it will fully cooperate with investigating authorities and looks forward to the arrest and prosecution of all individuals found responsible for these lawless actions, including the leaders and masterminds."

He claimed that the CDC has remained a party of peace for over 18 years, never ever spilling the blood of any Liberian citizen, not even while they were being beaten and killed at the hands of police brutality during it days as leader of the collective opposition between 2005 and 2017.

Though the situation in our country, which is few days away from the conduct of a major election, remains tense, Morlu noted that, the ruling party has kept the peace as it leaders continually caution their supporters to remain peaceful at all times and refrain from any or all forms of retaliatory measures.

"As a governing political institution, we will continue to tote the line of peace and non-violence, which imposes a far greater and heavier responsibility given that our people are being harassed, intimidated, attacked, and now brutally murdered by supporters of opposition candidate Joseph N Boakai whose inflammatory comments against peace and stability are well documented as follows when he said 'Liberia will come to an end' if the outcome of the pending election is not free and fair. He has gained further notoriety in other threats that 'No one has a monopoly over violence', etc."

He maintained that as key architect of the opposition-led violent outbursts, Mr. Boakai's expressions have only bolstered ongoing ruthless and extremist tendencies, which have come to be an accompanying trademark of his supporters who appear to operate with impunity.

Morlu said these remarks, bolstered and energized by Mr. Boakai could undermine the democratic gains made in Liberia, which became possible through huge financial sacrifices coming from the UN and international development partners.

"Inspired by these lingering concerns, we write to acquaint the United Nations systems of these unfortunate developments taking place in Liberia, which create the moral demands to hold perpetrators accountable for what is fast becoming the widespread and systematic commission of election-based violence."

Morlu continued: "Unless strong measures are taken to deter the egregious rise of election-related violence in Liberia, democratic governance buoyed by the international community's facilitated post-conflict success story, may be at the mercy of political extremists who have trained militias and brainwashed 'Militants' to rain havoc and disrupt the smooth democratic process."