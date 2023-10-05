Liberia: President Weah Declares Tuesday, October 10, 2023 As 'General and Presidential Elections Day'

5 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
Monrovia — President George M. Weah has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, October 10, 2023, General and Presidential Elections Day and is to be observed throughout the Republic of Liberia as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Proclamation calls on citizens and foreign residents within the Republic of Liberia to respect, especially this National Holiday, as such. The release also directs government offices, business houses and marketplaces in Liberia, to be closed on that day, from six o' clock ante meridian to six o' clock post meridian.

The Proclamation further indicated that the Government of the Republic of Liberia is desirous of ensuring the unhindered movement of all eligible voters, granting unto them the opportunity to exercise their constitutional franchise in Liberia in a peaceful manner on the day of election.

The Proclamation stated that in consonance with Chapter VIII, Article 83(a) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which provides that the holding of elections for President, Vice President, Members of the Senate and Members of the House of Representatives, shall be conducted throughout the Republic on the Second Tuesday in October of each election year.

