Somalia Says 1,650 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Army Operation

An armoured personnel carrier is seen through a rifle hole of another on January 20, 2012, during a firefight following an advance with the Somali National Army (SNA) to capture Mogadishu University in insurgent Al-Shabaab territory on the outskirts of Mogadishu city.

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has released the names of Al-Shabaab leaders who were killed and wounded in the recent fighting in Galmudug and HirShabelle state and dozens escaped from the military operations.

A press release from the Federal Government of Somalia stated that the operations against Al Shabaab have killed 1,650 members and injured more than 550 others.

The statement also said that in the last two months, the Al-Shabaab group has been severely defeated and 19 leaders have been killed. There was no independent confirmation.