Eritrea: Somali President Visited SNA Soldiers Receiving Training in Eritrea

Asmara, Eritrea — President Hassan Sheikh visited thousands of Somali military cadets who are undergoing training in Eritrea on Monday, for the 4th time since July last year.

Accompanied by Isaias Afwerki, the president visited contingents of Somali Mechanized, Special, Naval, and Air Force cadets receiving training in Eritrea.

President Hassan Sheikh has thanked Eritrea for its contributions as a brotherly country for peace in Somalia, according to the minister of Eritrea Yemane G. Meskel.

The head of state congratulated his forces for completing the training after the military parade. It was also reported the graduates will work to ascertain a strong and united Somalia.

The President of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Asmara on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for a working visit. He was accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders of Somalia and Eritrea will discuss the enhancement of bilateral ties as well as regional developments and matters of mutual interest.

During the last couple of years, many Somali parents have been raising the issue regarding the whereabouts of their children sent without their consent to Eritrea for secret training.