Liberia: African Union Commission Deploys Election Observer Mission to Liberia to Observe October 10 Elections

press release

Monrovia — As Liberia gears up for its highly anticipated 2023 General Elections scheduled for October 10th, the African Union (AU) Commission, under the leadership of Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, is set to deploy a formidable joint African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to oversee the electoral process.

The AUEOM, comprised of 60 short-term observers (STOs) and three Core Team electoral experts, will be present in Liberia from October 1st to October 15th, 2023, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the electoral proceedings. The mission will be under the capable leadership of H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Member of the AU Panel of the Wise and Former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

The primary objectives of the AUEOM are threefold. Firstly, it aims to provide an unbiased and accurate evaluation of the quality of the 10 October General Elections in Liberia, assessing the extent to which the electoral process adheres to regional, continental, and international standards for democratic elections. Secondly, the mission will offer constructive recommendations based on its findings to enhance future elections in Liberia. Lastly, the deployment of the AUEOM underscores the AU's solidarity and support for Liberia's democratic process. The AU seeks to ensure that the elections are conducted in a democratic, credible, and peaceful manner, contributing to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace, and stability in the country.

The joint AUEOM draws its mandate from various AU instruments, with key emphasis on the African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions (2002), the OUA/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (2002), African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (1981), and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance (2007). These guidelines are in alignment with Aspiration No. 3 of the AU Agenda 2063, which seeks to ensure good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law.

The joint AU-COMESA Election Observation Mission (EOM) will actively engage with various stakeholders in Liberia, closely monitoring the final preparations and the polling process. Following Election Day, the mission will issue its preliminary statement based on its findings, offering valuable insights into the conduct of the elections.

As Liberia stands at the threshold of another crucial democratic exercise, the presence of the AUEOM reflects the commitment of the African Union to promoting transparent, fair, and democratic elections across the continent. The eyes of Africa and the international community will be on Liberia as it moves closer to its 2023 General Elections, with the AUEOM playing a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.