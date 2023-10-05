Nigeria: Niger Records 53 Deaths From 6 Boat Mishaps in 1 Month

At least 53 people, including women and children, have been killed in six different boat mishaps in four LGAs of Mokwa, Shiroro, Agwara and Borgu of Niger State in the last one month.

A document obtained from the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) showed that Mokwa LGA topped with 30 deaths followed by Borgu, Agwara and Shiroro with 10 deaths, 8 deaths and 5 deaths, respectively.

The acting Director General of NSEMA, Garba Salihu, told Daily Trust that 53 deaths were recorded in six mishaps between September 2 and October 2, 2023.

He said while Mokwa LGA recorded a single incident on September 10 during which 30 of the 100 farmers on board lost their lives, Borgu LGA recorded two incidents.

He said the first incident occurred on September 8 in Gungu-Koje community when a boat carrying 10 people capsized due to a strong wind, killing seven people while three survived.

He added that the second mishap occurred on September 13 at about 9am in Ularkami community when a boat carrying 25 capsized as a result of strong wind, leaving three dead and 22 survivors.

Salihu said two incidents of boat mishap were recorded in Shiroro with the first recorded on September 2 in Manta community on river Kaduna downstream of Shiroro Dam.

He explained that a boat carrying four people capsized as a result of a violent rainstorm, leaving two occupants dead and two surviving.

He said the second incident occurred on September 21 at about 5pm in Kafana community when a boat carrying eight people capsized as a result of strong wind, leaving three people dead and five surviving.

The DG told Daily Trust that the Monday accident occurred in Agwara LGA of Niger State and not Yauri in Kebbi State as earlier reported when a boat conveying 24 people to a neighbouring market capsized due to strong waves, leaving eight people dead and 16 surviving.

He called for urgent intervention from relevant stakeholders to address the incessant mishaps.

Meanwhile, Salihu said three more bodies had been recovered from the Monday boat accidents by divers, bringing the number of passengers killed to seven.

A boat conveying over 20 traders, heading to Yauri fish market from Kasabo, Agwara LG of Niger State reportedly capsized on Monday

Salihu gave the names of the deceased as Bilyaminu Kontagora, Dauda Alhassan Kasabu, Iliya Kpachra Busuru and Joshua Auta from Niger, as well as Murna Ezekiel and Amos Samuel from Kebbi State.

He said search operations were still ongoing to recover the bodies of the remaining victims from the water.

Niger gov condoles Borgu Emirate, Kebbi govt

Meanwhile, the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has sympathized with Borgu Emirate, especially the people of Agwara, and the Kebbi State government over the Monday boat mishap.

Bago in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as heartbreaking.

He urged the people of the Agwara, particularly the affected family members, to accept the incident as the will of Allah as He does not make mistakes.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the departed, the governor also prayed that Allah would comfort the people of the entire Emirate.

The governor also condoled Kebbi State government, particularly Yauri Emirate, over the mishap.

A boat conveying over 20 traders and heading to Yauri fish market from Kasabo, Agwara local government of Niger State reportedly capsized on Monday