Lesotho: Mexican-American Visual Artist Visits Lesotho

urges government to support the arts industry

Tokelo Khausela

MEXICAN-American visual artist, Beatriz Vasquez, has urged the Lesotho government to invest in the arts industry as it tells stories of Basotho and also has the potential to grow the country's economy.

Ms Vasquez made a name for herself through her work of experimenting with the conceptual use of papel picado or perforated paper, which is a traditional Mexican decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of paper.

She has been in the country since Monday this week.

Ms Vasquez told the Lesotho Times in an interview on Tuesday evening that she had recognised a lot of talent in the Lesotho arts industry which the government had failed to appreciate.

She is visiting Lesotho to share her expertise in art and explore the rich Basotho culture through a programme dubbed Art in Embassies. Her visit was made possible by the United States Embassy in Maseru and she will leave the country this weekend.

Since her arrival, Ms Vasquez has engaged with artists, weavers and scholars, holding master classes at the American Corner in Maseru to exchange ideas on how they do their art, market it and promote collaborations.

Ms Vasquez said she was focused on creating artwork that has meaning and connected to her ancestry and heritage.

"The papel picado is an ancient Mexican craft that is created with paper and normally hung on every building in Mexico to celebrate its uniqueness," Ms Vasquez said.

Through conversations with Lesotho artists, Ms Vasquez said she discovered there was no platform for them to thrive in this country.

She therefore urged the government to appreciate that art formed an integral part of education, hence its importance.

"Everything one sees was created by an artist. I have faced challenges too. If one cannot find support in their hometown, they should relocate where it is appreciated, where resources are available, then come back to their hometown and pave a way for others," Ms Vasquez said.

"If we don't foster that vision, it will go to waste. The government should prioritise funding arts and creating organisations that are going to support the art. That is how the economy will thrive because art is important.

"I have noticed that there is no support for arts here, nor is there an arts council or organisation that supports art fully, for it to thrive. There is no pathway to make art a career in Lesotho."

Ms Vasquez added artists should work with resources that are available to them, and commended the versatility of local artists.

"The art in Lesotho is visible and incredible. The artists are some of the most talented and ready to voice their concerns. The sad thing is the talent is there but there is no platform to nurture it," said Ms Vasquez.