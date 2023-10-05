South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Host Lesotho's Prime Minister Samuel Matekane for the Inaugural Session of South Africa-Lesotho Bi-National Commission (Bnc)

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa, will on Thursday, 28 September, host The Right Honorable, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Mr Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, for the Inaugural Session of the South Africa - Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC), in Pretoria.

The Inaugural Session of the BNC follows an agreement signed by the two countries in November 2021 to elevate the structured bilateral mechanism from a Joint Bilateral Commission of Co-operation (JBCC) that is held at a ministerial level, to a BNC that is presided over by the two Heads of State and Government.

The session will consist of the following Sectoral Committees:

· Strategic Political Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation;

· Security and Stability Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans;

· Economy Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition;

· Social Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation;

· Good Governance Cluster co-chaired by Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs.

This inaugural Session of the BNC would provide an opportunity for both countries to take stock and track the implementation of the JBCC decisions taken during the Council of Ministers Meeting held on 20 November 2020 in Maseru, the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The BNC meeting will also provide both President Ramaphosa and The Right Honorable the Prime Minister Matekane with an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and to share information and exchange views on the latest developments in Lesotho and efforts by SADC to facilitate the finalisation of the reform process in Lesotho.

The Inaugural Session of the BNC will be preceded by Ministerial Sectoral Meetings on 27 September 2023.

Media is invited to cover the Inaugural Session as follows:

Date: 28 September 2023

The Inaugural Session of South Africa-Lesotho Bi-National Commission

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Department of International Relations and Cooperation, OR Tambo Building, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the session are requested to forward their names to Mtshalip@dirco.gov.za.