Sierra Leone: Fighting Gender-Based Violence and Early Marriages

At the just-concluded UN General Assembly (UNGA78), Ms. Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone actively engaged in a series of gender-empowerment events. Her participation extends her efforts to advance women's rights and advocate against rape and child marriage, in her home country. In an interview with Africa Renewal's Jocelyn Sambira, Ms. Bio delved into these issues and more. Here are the excerpts:

You have attended many UN General Assembly events. How would you describe your experience this year?

When I first attended UNGA in 2018, I came primarily to introduce myself and let people know of the work I intended to undertake. I wanted to garner as much support as possible because, when it comes to gender issues, collaboration beyond one's own country is crucial.

Now, five years later, I believe I have formed reliable partnerships. I have individuals who are receptive to my advocacy and to what I have been advocating for. I think this validation has been significant for me -- I no longer need to introduce myself.

What fuels your passion to advocate against gender-based violence?

We cannot discuss gender equality and gender-based violence in the same sentence. Likewise, we cannot discuss children and violence in the same breath. This is what has fueled my passion, along with my personal experience of being violated and knowing how it feels. This is why I felt compelled to break my silence. Many women and young girls remain silent, not because they want to, but because they believe no one else will hear their voices.

Do you sense a shift in attitudes towards gender equality?

We now have more people listening, and more men are beginning to understand our plight. In Sierra Leone, our mindset has shifted from accepting the status quo to saying, "No, we forbid this from continuing in our country." Many women who have worked within this space now believe that we can end violence towards -- and all forms of abuse of -- women and girls.

What lessons can you share with other countries? For example, how can we protect women during conflicts?

First and foremost, speak up! Silence has never resolved our issues. Your dignity has already been violated, taken from you. Say to yourself and others, "I want people to know." I firmly believe that using your voice resonates with other victims, and it gradually builds a community of strength.

So, for all those working towards gender equality and ending violence against women, I urge you to use your voice and shout as loudly as you can.

Some women who speak out face backlash. How do you deal with that?

When you are fighting evil, you should expect the evil to fight back. Personally, I prepare by ignoring whatever is said about me. This fight is much bigger than that; it is about many people, including me. Those who attack women usually want to silence them because they fear women having a voice at the decision-making table.

How have you championed zero-tolerance to child sexual exploitation and abuse?

I have been involved in this cause since my teenage years. Now I have the platform as the First Lady of Sierra Leone. I introduced the "Hands Off Our Girls" campaign, which aims to protect girls from rape and early marriage.

In my view, early marriage is a form of legalized rape, as it often occurs without the consent of the girls involved but, sad to say, with the consent of their parents.

To address issues such as HIV/AIDS, child mortality, human trafficking, and fistula, we must also address rape and early marriage.

You have made a strong case for prosecuting rape in Sierra Leone. Any success?

Yes, Sierra Leone now stands as a model country in Africa. Our President believes in giving women the opportunity to thrive and participate in nation-building. Thanks to his support, we now have a specialized sexual offenses court that deals exclusively with rape cases. Offenders can now face a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. This legislation has deterred potential rapists.

Our campaign extends beyond cities to every corner of Sierra Leone. We have gained the support of religious leaders, paramount chiefs, healthcare professionals, teachers, and many others.

What other results have you achieved so far?

In the past five years, we have achieved a 69 per cent retention rate for girls in school. That is a previously unprecedented figure. Girls now excel in public examinations. We have nearly 800,000 young people in school in the country, with more girls staying in school throughout the year.

Last year, the World Health Organization reported a 60 per cent drop in infant and child mortality in Sierra Leone since 1990.

Are you sharing your experiences with other African first ladies?

Yes, we have the African First Ladies' club known as OAFLA [Organization of African First Ladies]. In the past two years, we have collectively agreed to focus on gender issues.

While each first lady can address other matters, all must also prioritize gender-related concerns, such as keeping girls in school, protecting them from rape and early marriage, and also empowering them and helping them navigate today's challenging world.

Can other countries replicate your blueprint?

Yes, our blueprint is highly replicable. It is straightforward: protect your people, protect women, children and the vulnerable. It is achievable. My interest is in safeguarding young girls from the perils of the world. There are numerous ways to shield them.

What final message do you have for young girls in Africa and around the world?

In today's world, you must dare to dream and have a purpose. Regardless of your circumstances, if you have a dream, then you have a purpose. Focus on your dream and protect it from those trying to extinguish it, because your life revolves around that dream.

Stay focused and dedicated. Remember, when you are on a journey, you should try to pull others with you because, when you are with others, you endure longer. When you are alone, you burn out faster.