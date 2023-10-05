Uganda's Bobi Wine Snatched From a Plane At Entebbe Airport

Nairobi — Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been detained in an unknown location after he was snatched by security forces from a plane immediately after landing at the Entebbe International Airport.

Video footage circulated online showed the dramatic moment when security agents grabbed the opposition leader before whisking him into a waiting vehicle with minimal resistance.

He had just arrived in Uganda following a trip to Canada and South Africa.

"President Bobi Wine has been arrested," the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party said.

The whereabouts of the opposition leader who has been critical of President Yoweri Museveni's administration was yet to be known, according to NUP.

Earlier, the NUP party had shared an image of security personnel stationed at their party offices, alleging that the officers had prevented access to the premises.

Additionally, the opposition reported that staff members who had arrived at the office earlier in the day were also restricted from leaving.

On Wednesday, Uganda police detained multiple NUP supporters in Entebbe for mobilising people to participate in a march to welcome Kyagulanyi back into the country.

Police and Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) were also been deployed at Kyagulanyi's home with video footage showing a police helicopter hovering over the home located at Kampala's Magere area.