South Africa: Eskom Owed R4.7 Billion By Gauteng Municipalities

5 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom announced on Wednesday that the municipal electricity debt in Gauteng continues to increase rapidly.

This as the City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni jointly owe Eskom R4.7 billion as of 31 August 2023.

Tshwane has accumulated a debt of about R3.2 billion over July and August 2023 due to erratic payments, while Ekurhuleni's debt is presently just under R1.5 billion, the state-owned power utility said.

"The payment patterns by both municipalities have deteriorated to concerning levels that further threaten Eskom's liquidity, financial performance, and sustainability.

"The erratic payments by the City of Tshwane dating back to 2022 are alarming. Also of serious concern is the entrenched practice by the City of Ekurhuleni of settling its account late over the past six months," said Eskom in a statement.

Despite all the avenues explored to recover the money, Eskom said both municipalities have failed to fully honour their payments and to comply with their electricity supply agreements.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.