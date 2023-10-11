South Africa: Public Hearings On Electricity Sector Overhaul Bring Out a Plethora of Socioeconomic Problems

analysis

From Eskom corruption, inaction and rotational power cuts, to unemployment, electricity thieves and tariffs -- all were tabled during public hearings on the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill to reform South Africa's energy regimen.

'When you have to cook and there is no electricity, a woman has to face that. When you have to go fetch firewood, there are some challenges. Some of us get raped," Faith Tintswalo Chauke told MPs of Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee in Malamulele, Limpopo, in late September.

The devastating human impact of the persistent rolling power cuts could not have been put more directly.

Chauke, who represented a local women's organisation, was one of the few women who spoke that day, and in other Limpopo hearings. But from many, the message was the same: "We are suffering."

Later, a young man, who introduced himself only as Sydney, outlined a prepaid meter scam that affected residents who alerted Eskom.

"We gave [Eskom] meter numbers. After that they came back to us, they said we can do an audit because the meter numbers are not buying electricity," the young man said.

Sometimes there were simply no answers.

"Electricity is very expensive," said Thomas Nkuna at the public hearing at KaMaqhekeza, Mpumalanga, a week later on 2 October. "It makes it very hard for the poor and the orphans."

Welile Mabila told MPs that the community where she lives has...