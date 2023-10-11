South Africa: Public Hearings On Electricity Sector Overhaul Bring Out a Plethora of Socioeconomic Problems

American Public Power Association / Unsplash
(file photo).
10 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

From Eskom corruption, inaction and rotational power cuts, to unemployment, electricity thieves and tariffs -- all were tabled during public hearings on the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill to reform South Africa's energy regimen.

'When you have to cook and there is no electricity, a woman has to face that. When you have to go fetch firewood, there are some challenges. Some of us get raped," Faith Tintswalo Chauke told MPs of Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee in Malamulele, Limpopo, in late September.

The devastating human impact of the persistent rolling power cuts could not have been put more directly.

Chauke, who represented a local women's organisation, was one of the few women who spoke that day, and in other Limpopo hearings. But from many, the message was the same: "We are suffering."

Later, a young man, who introduced himself only as Sydney, outlined a prepaid meter scam that affected residents who alerted Eskom.

"We gave [Eskom] meter numbers. After that they came back to us, they said we can do an audit because the meter numbers are not buying electricity," the young man said.

Sometimes there were simply no answers.

"Electricity is very expensive," said Thomas Nkuna at the public hearing at KaMaqhekeza, Mpumalanga, a week later on 2 October. "It makes it very hard for the poor and the orphans."

Welile Mabila told MPs that the community where she lives has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.