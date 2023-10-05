Africa: 100 Days Countdown to the Biggest Event On African Soil - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023

Cote d'Ivoire ready to welcome thousands of visitors between 13 January and 11 February 2024

All 24 participating teams confirmed for the AFCON

Major infrastructure investment by Ivorian government to ensure AFCON succeeds

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe impressed by progress made in preparations

In 100 days from today, Africa's biggest event; the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 will kick-off in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, bringing together Africa's top football stars from 13 January until 11 February.

With today marking exactly 100 Days to kick-off, excitement to the biggest event on African soil has reached fever pitch, with the Ivorian nation eagerly anticipating to welcome the 24 national teams as well as the rest of Africa to its shores for the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Official Final Draw, to be conducted on 12 October at 19h00 local time, marks yet another important milestone as this will see the battle lines being officially drawn for the 24 qualified teams.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is watched by over 500 million people in over 150 countries - making it the biggest event to be staged on African soil and amongst the biggest sporting events.

New look and new Identity for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations

In June 2023, CAF and the Côte d'Ivoire Local Organising Committee unveiled the official identity for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

This was the first time in over a decade that CAF has given the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations identity a new look - once again demonstrating CAF's commitment in making the event in Cote d'Ivoire next year the best in living memory of the competition.

Stadiums and Infrastructure: Ivorian Government's huge infrastructure commitment

The Ivorian Government has invested a lot in building world class stadiums in all the five cities that will host the event:

Not only are the stadiums world class, the country has benefited in major roads and infrastructure upgrades as part of the preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

Five host cities will be used for the event.

Host cities and Stadiums:

Abidjan: (Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium)

The economic hub, Abidjan will have two stadiums: Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium.

Abidjan is home to almost six million people.

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium will host the opening match on 13 January 2024 and the final of the competition on 11 February 2024.

In preparation for the competition, the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium underwent major renovations, including upgrades to its structure, seating, and turf. The stadium now has a seating capacity of 29,000.

It will host Cote d'Ivoire next friendly on 14 October 2023 - the match will be used as a test event.

Bouaké: (Stade De La Paix)

Bouaké, along with Abidjan, served as a host city for the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations. It is located in the central part of the country, 350 km from the economic capital, and 100 km from Yamoussoukro, the political capital.

Korhogo: (Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly)

Korhogo, known as the "Pôrô" city, named after a tradition of the local Sénoufo ethnic group, is the capital of the Savanes region.

It is located approximately 207 km from Mali and 242 km from Burkina Faso, with an estimated population of around 300,000 inhabitants.

Yamoussoukro: (Charles Konan Banny Stadium)

The birthplace of the first President of the Republic, the late Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Yamoussoukro serves as the political and administrative capital of Côte d'Ivoire.

It is located 240 km north of Abidjan and has an estimated population of over 260,000 inhabitants.

San Pédro: (Laurent Pokou Stadium)

Located in the southwest of Côte d'Ivoire, 350 km from Abidjan, San Pédro is a coastal and tourist city with a population of just over 265,000 inhabitants.

It is home to the country's second-largest port and the world's leading cocoa export port.

The Laurent POKOU stadium, built on a 23.33-hectare site in the Poro district of San Pedro, is a towering figure and one of the proud architectural gems.

