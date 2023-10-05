Nigeria: Download - Chicago Varsity Certified Deposition Speaks On Tinubu's Graduation, Identity, Certificate

The release of Mr Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) records to Atiku Abubakar, since Monday, has inflamed controversies concerning Mr Tinubu's identity and education at the university, as well as the authenticity of the copy of the certificate he submitted to INEC.

The Chicago State University on Monday released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu following an order of a United States District Court in Northern Illinois.

The next day, 3 October, the registrar of the university, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents which the court ordered should be released to Atiku Abubakar, a top opponent of Mr Tinubu during the 25 February presidential election.

PREMIUM TIMES has now obtained the certified copy of the deposition which captured hours-long intense questioning of Mr Westberg by Atiku's legal team.

Atiku had requested Mr Tinubu's CSU academic records for use in Nigerian court to prove that the president forged the CSU certificate he submitted to Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, to participate in the February election.

He argues that by allegedly submitting a forged certificate to INEC, Mr Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election.

But the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, where Atiku filed his petition to challenge Mr Tinubu's election, in its judgement delivered in September, dismissed the forgery allegation, among other issues he and other opposition candidates raised concerning the poll, as unproved.

Displeased with the judgement, the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate promptly lodged an appeal against it at the Supreme Court, where he now hopes to present the CSU documents as evidence of forgery against Mr Tinubu.

The 125-page deposition by Mr Westberg, the university's registrar, shed light on raging controversies concerning Mr Tinubu's education at the university, his identity, and the certificate issued to him.

Download certified copy of CSU registrar's deposition here.