Nigeria: I Was Exhausted Musically - Burna Boy

5 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has spoken about the role late Indian rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala, played during his artistic downtime.

The self-styled African Giant said the late rapper was his source of inspiration when he was 'musically exhausted'.

The 'African Giant' crooner said he was working on a joint project with Sidhu Moose Wala before he was assassinated in May 2022.

Burna Boy disclosed this in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, United Kingdom.

He said, "He [Sidhu Moose Wala] was one of the biggest inspirations I had at a time when I felt like I've already musically done it all. I felt like I'd exhausted myself musically in my head because I was listening to everything and nothing was making sense to me.

"I felt like I've already spoken about everything. I already said everything [in songs]. But Sidhu brought another angle to my musicality. He is a legend. The legend of Punjab. There will never be another one."

