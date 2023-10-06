Nigeria: Senate Seeks Rescue of Abducted Corps Members, University Students, Summons Service Chiefs

The Senate urged the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the country to conduct special operations to dislodge bandits in the North-west and other parts of the country.

The Senate on Thursday called on security agencies in the country to secure the release of the eight members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) who were kidnapped in August along a highway in Zamfara State.

The Senate also urged security agencies to facilitate release of students of Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State who were abducted in their hostels in September.

The upper chamber also sought for the release of students of Federal University Dutsin Ma, Katsina State who were kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their campus on Wednesday.

The call was sequel to a motion moved by Abdulaziz Yar'adua (Katsina Central) at the plenary.

Data from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and National Security Tracker indicated that 4,611 Nigerians were kidnapped in 2022.

Mr Yar'adua, while presenting the motion, lamented that notorious terrorists have taken over the North-west zone.

He therefore urged the Senate to encourage the Nigerian military and other security agencies in the country to conduct special operations to dislodge bandits in the North-west and other parts of the country.

Many senators supported the motion when it was thrown open for debate.

The former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the government must provide opportunities for citizens to participate actively in decisions before Nigeria can overcome its security challenges.

Mr Lawan called on the government to organise community sensitisation programmes on how to approach the security issues in the communities.

"We cannot achieve a successful security without citizens participation. We need to bring citizens along, there should be national orientation for citizens to know how to approach insecurity issues," Mr Lawan said.

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) who also supported the motion maintained that community policing is the best approach to solving the security challenges in the country.

Mr Olamilekan urged the state governors to ensure a formidable community policing in their respective states.

Mpigi Barinada (PDP, Rivers South) also urged the Senate to organise security summits in all local governments across the country.

"The security summits the past Senate has done were held in Abuja. We sat down here but when elections come, we will go to our constituencies to campaign."

Other senators who contributed to the debate on the motion are Suleiman Kawu (NNPP, Kano South), Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) and Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North).

The Senate subsequently resolved to direct the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that the police units on school protection squads maintain adequate protection of students.

The Senate also resolved to invite service chiefs to a closed-door session to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

It also directed the Senate committee of legislative compliance to ensure that all the directives are complied with.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks after ruling on the motion, noted that kidnapping and banditry have reduced since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May.