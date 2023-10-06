Nigeria: Obasanjo Backs Local Manufacturers, SMEs to End Importation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday emphasised the need for the government to encourage local manufacturers and entrepreneurs as part of efforts to stop importations.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while delivering a keynote address titled, "SME's key role in manufacturing and import substitution," at the unveiling of the Luxe Regal Brand of Royal Chairs by the Olatunde Prestige Limited.

The event also featured the launch of a book titled, "Your Business as a Ministry: Developing a Kingdom-centered Perspective to your Work," authored by Tunde Ebidero.

Obasanjo, who was represented by his wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo, explained the importance of the manufacturing sector in developing the economy and empowering teeming youths.

He lauded the company for breaking grounds in the industry and providing jobs to the youths.

"By helping the people, you have served humanity," he said.

Speaking at the programme, the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, said, "We all know that the government can't do it alone. Enough of blaming the government. Like Pastor Ebidero, let us think of what we can do to make a positive difference. We should all think of what we can do to support the government in creating jobs and thereby reducing poverty and crime in our society."

Ebidero noted he had shut down his importation business and resorted to local manufacturing of chairs.

He said within a few years of establishment, he had discouraged importation, contributed to the local economy and employed about 1,000 youths.