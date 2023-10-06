Nigeria: CSU Papers - I'll Only Stop Fighting Tinubu If Supreme Court Rules Against Me -Atiku

"If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he (Tinubu) is right -- so that's the end of the fight because at the moment we are at the Supreme Court and there is no any other court (higher) than the Supreme Court," Atiku said.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he will accept the outcome of the Supreme Court in the ongoing legal battle to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku stated this at the press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The former vice president said the legal battle at Chicago State University In Illinois revealed that Mr Tinubu presented a forged certificate and he will only drop the fight if the Supreme Court rules against him.

"I'll only drop the fight when the court rules," he said.

"If the court rules that I am right, fine. If the court rules that he (Tinubu) is right -- so that's the end of the fight because at the moment we are at the Supreme Court and there is no any other court (higher) than the Supreme Court," Atiku added.

He stated that the fight against Mr Tinubu is to ensure that constitutional provisions on minimum qualifications for elective positions are adhered to."The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land.

"It should not take months or, indeed, decades, for the institutions concerned to be able to do their work in establishing the credibility of any certificates presented by candidates for public office.

"We undertook this journey at great cost and for important reasons. The ground rules for legitimate governance in our country need to be upheld, and the reputation of our country is at stake. That affects everyone, Nigerians everywhere," he said.

Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of CSU certificate against Mr Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a U.S. court on Saturday ordered the university to release the records within 48 hours.

The university, on Monday, presented to Atiku's legal team, documents connected to Mr Tinubu's education at the institution and copies of certificates with redacted names issued to other persons about the same time the Nigerian president finished from the school in 1979.

It also contained Mr Tinubu's admission records, and a letter dated 27 June 2022 confirming that he attended the university from August 1977 to June 1979 majoring in accounting.

The letter said Mr Tinubu was awarded Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honours on 22 June 1979.

CSU Registrar, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents that were released to Atiku's team.