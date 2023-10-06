Nigeria: Tinubu - Five Discrepancies We Discovered in Chicago University Document - - Atiku's Lawyer

Atiku's legal team said it was able to establish that Mr Tinubu committed forgery, has dual citizenship, and presented an NYSC certificate that has a different name from the one he submitted to INEC.

Kalu Kalu, one of the lawyers to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, says the legal battle in the United States has revealed sufficient discoveries to upturn the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal at the Supreme Court.

Mr Kalu, during the press briefing held by Atiku on Thursdays in Abuja, said the legal team discovered five major discrepancies in the academic records of President Bola Tinubu during the deposition of the Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), Caleb Westberg.

"One, on the certificate issued or released by Chicago State University to the lawyers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar-- Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

"Two, that the qualifying certificate from Southwest College to Chicago State University bears a female, therefore, the document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The Chicago State University admission form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College, Lagos, and graduated in 1970 when indeed that school was established in 1974.

"The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American, and (in) the document Bola Ahmed submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship, which means it does not belong to him.

"Then, the same document, under deposition, says the "A" in Bola A. Tinubu is Ahmed, but the NYSC certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC says the "A" is Adekunle," he said.

Atiku had requested the documents from CSU to back his allegation of certificate forgery against Mr Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February poll.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Mr Tinubu who was sworn in as president in May.

CSU Registrar, Mr Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents that were released to Atiku's legal team earlier.