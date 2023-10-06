Nigeria: Kidnapping - Senate Demands Special Military Operation in North West

The senate has called on the Nigerian military chiefs to conduct a special operation in the entire North West region.

According to the senate, the spate of killings, abduction and kidnappings is worrisome, calling on the security chiefs to do something about it urgently.

The lawmakers also summoned the security chiefs to explain to them what is exactly happening in the North West following the rising abduction of university students in Nigeria.

The lawmakers action followed a motion sponsored by Sen Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua (Katsina Central) who drew the attention of his colleagues to the kidnapping of five female students of the Federal University in Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina on Wednesday.

Also, bandits in their numbers, went to hostels of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State and abducted 24 students.

While about 16 of the students were freed, eight corps members were also kidnapped on Monday, August 21, 2023, by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Zamfara State.

Yar'Adua, a retired officer of the Nigerian army, said the kidnap incidents have thrown the university and academic communities into serious panic.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the frequency of kidnapping for ransom has become almost a daily occurrence in major towns and communities in the North West.

But the senate has resolved to fix a date to invite the security chiefs to address the lawmakers on the abduction of students and efforts to curb the menace.

The lawmakers also urged the various security agencies in Nigeria to be more proactive and ensure these kidnapped students are all released without delay.

They called on the military and other security agencies to conduct a special operation to dislodge the bandits in the Northwest zone.

The senate directed the Nigeria Police to ensure that the school protection squad demonstrates a clear commitment to protecting school children and provide a safe environment where students and teachers can engage in teaching and learning without the fear of being attacked or kidnapped.