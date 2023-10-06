Nigeria: FCT Probes Hospital Maitama Over Woman's Death

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has set-up a nine-man investigative panel on the alleged death of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi in the Maitama District Hospital.

The panel consist of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Medical Women Association of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Association of Pathologists of Nigeria, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, General Counsel, and FCTA Health Services Department.

The mandate secretary, health services and environment, FCTA, Dr Adedolopo Fasawe, who spoke during the inauguration of the panel on Thursday in Abuja, said the process of appointing and constituting a 9-person panel to investigate the death of late Ms Greatness Olorunfemi's death is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare system

Greatness was allegedly brought to the Maitama District Hospital recently and died in the hospital premises because the facility's emergency unit refused to attend to her.

Fasawe said the panel will play a crucial role in investigating the case and bringing about justice.

She implored the panel to take the assignment as a worthy service to our fatherland by being thorough, professional, and efficient in the investigation of the incident.

"The process of appointing and constituting a 9-person panel to investigate the death of late Ms Greatness Olorunfemi's death is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This investigation serves multiple purposes, such as providing closure to the patient's family, identifying any potential malpractice or negligence, and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," she explained.

The mandate secretary, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the FCT minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, said by constituting a nine-person panel, the investigation process gains credibility and legitimacy, as it represents a collective effort to uncover the truth and uphold the principles of justice and patient safety.

"This broad and holistic investigative panel has the following terms of reference: to ascertain the clinical status at the time of arrival of the patient and any progression to and until death. To determine the role of parties in the matter of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi and her unfortunate death; and to make recommendations for similar situations like this case.

"The duration for the investigation and submission of the report is one week," she said.

The chairman of the panel, Prof. Mohammed Mohammed, who is the president, Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), assured that the panel will be fair to all, keep to the terms of reference to bring about justice and improve health care delivery in Nigeria