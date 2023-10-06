South Africa: Transnet Leadership Exodus Continues, With Siza Mzimela the Latest to Leave

Mzimela has been facing enormous pressure to resign because under her watch, Transnet's rail network, which she manages, has become inefficient and unreliable for big industry.

The CEO of Transnet's freight rail division, Siza Mzimela, has resigned, joining a top leadership exodus at the troubled state-owned transport group.

Mzimela sent a letter to staff on Thursday 5 October, informing them of her resignation and plan to stay on at Transnet until the end of the month. She joins CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini who have also left the company.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Transnet confirmed Mzimela's resignation, adding that a recruitment process to find her successor is underway.

Russell Baatjies has been appointed as the acting CEO of Transnet's freight rail division. Baatjies was recently the managing executive of Transnet's Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities.

In Mzimela's letter, seen by Daily Maverick and widely circulated on social media, Mzimela, who led Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) over the past three years, thanked the division's 26,000 staff and urged them to reform the state-owned entity's floundering rail network.

Transnet heavy industries failings

