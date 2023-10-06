South Africa: Transnet Leadership Exodus Continues, With Siza Mzimela the Latest to Leave

5 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

Mzimela has been facing enormous pressure to resign because under her watch, Transnet's rail network, which she manages, has become inefficient and unreliable for big industry.

The CEO of Transnet's freight rail division, Siza Mzimela, has resigned, joining a top leadership exodus at the troubled state-owned transport group.

Mzimela sent a letter to staff on Thursday 5 October, informing them of her resignation and plan to stay on at Transnet until the end of the month. She joins CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini who have also left the company.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Transnet confirmed Mzimela's resignation, adding that a recruitment process to find her successor is underway.

Russell Baatjies has been appointed as the acting CEO of Transnet's freight rail division. Baatjies was recently the managing executive of Transnet's Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities.

In Mzimela's letter, seen by Daily Maverick and widely circulated on social media, Mzimela, who led Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) over the past three years, thanked the division's 26,000 staff and urged them to reform the state-owned entity's floundering rail network.

Transnet heavy industries failings

Mzimela has been facing enormous pressure to resign because under her watch, Transnet's rail network, which she manages, has become inefficient and unreliable for big industry. The mining industry, mainly coal exporters who rely...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.