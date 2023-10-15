South Africa: Eskom, Transnet Ex-Board Members Blame 'Meddling' Minister Gordhan for Executive Exodus At Dysfunctional SOEs

analysis

In the wake of the exodus of top executives at failing state-owned enterprises responsible for South Africa's economic malaise, former board members blame Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for not letting directors do their jobs.

Transnet and Eskom, the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) responsible for South Africa's economic malaise, have descended into a deeper leadership and governance crisis with an exodus of executives in recent weeks.

Eskom has not had a group CEO since February after the resignation of André de Ruyter, and its board is now doing further interviews to fill the position.

The Eskom board has its own problems. The chairman, Mpho Makwana, resigned suddenly this week after just 13 months in the post. He was immediately replaced by Mteto Nyati, who became Eskom's seventh board chair since 2011.

There has also been a leadership shake-up at Transnet, the rail and port operator. Portia Derby, the CEO, and Siza Mzimela, head of the rail division, are on their way out. Nonkululeko Dlamini, the chief financial officer, has also left.

Eskom and Transnet have been left more rudderless at a time when their inefficiency is causing huge losses to the economy and public finances.

The SA Reserve Bank estimates that Eskom blackouts (especially higher stages) are costing the economy R899-million a day in shuttered factories, closed shops and malfunctioning infrastructure.

Stellenbosch University estimates that the country is losing R1-billion a day as a result of...