South Africa: Most Survivors of Johannesburg's Albert St Fire Are South Africans, Action Group Reveals, Calls for Urgent Intervention

5 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

A coalition of NGOs and activists - the Johannesburg Fire Response Action Group - has revealed crucial data 35 days after the devastating Marshalltown fire at 80 Albert St in Johannesburg, which claimed 77 lives and displaced many. It has submitted a memorandum demanding the fire be declared a disaster.

It has been 35 days since the Marshalltown fire in Johannesburg that claimed 77 lives, left many injured and displaced numerous others. While the victims have been widely perceived as predominantly migrants, the Johannesburg Fire Response Action Group, composed of NGOs and activists providing critical support in the absence of government intervention, has revealed a different reality.

Contrary to common belief, the majority of occupiers of the building are South Africans. Detailed data from the coalition shows that among the 501 survivors there are 264 South Africans - 103 women, 89 men, 58 children and 14 people of unknown gender. Other nationalities include 113 Malawians, 93 Tanzanians, three Kenyans, three Mozambicans, one from Eswatini, five from Lesotho and 19 Zimbabweans. The 501 survivors, according to the data, are people from about 245 households and include children as young as three weeks.

This information forms the backbone of a memorandum sent by the coalition to various authorities, demanding urgent government action.

At the core of the demands is the plea for the government to declare the fire a disaster - a crucial step towards facilitating a coordinated government response that includes resource allocation, improved shelter conditions, financial assistance, mental health support,...

