Nigeria: Body of Missing Fulani Community Leader Found

The deceased was declared missing on 24 September, when he was said to be returning from a condolence visit to Mangu.

The corpse of Adamu Idris, the missing leader of Panyam, a Fulani community in Mangu Local Government, Plateau State, has been found.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, a Fulani organisation, Nuru Abdullahi, who confirmed the discovery of the corpse, said the deceased would be buried in Bauchi State.

Mr Idris had relocated to neighbouring Bauchi after his community was attacked and ravaged in the spiralling conflict between Fulanis and Mwaghavuls.

The often tit-for-tat conflict between Mwaghavuls and the Fulanis has claimed hundreds of lives and has displaced several thousands of others.

Mr Idris was a Fulani leader.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a security outfit maintaining peace in the state, Oya James, also confirmed the discovery of Mr Idris' body.

"Following a Special Forces Tracking Operations conducted by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN based on credible intelligence from well-meaning locals, the remains of the Missing Fulani leader, Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo Panyam, have been discovered and recovered for burial.

"The troops conducted the operations in the early hours of today, 5 October 2033 and were able to identify and recover the remains of the body of the missing Ardo around Boi along Pankshin - Bauchi Road in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The body has since been handed over to the family for proper burial.

"This breakthrough was made possible through the continued community engagements employed by OPSH. This remained key to the search operations, as troops worked closely with community leaders and critical stakeholders as well as family members of Ardo Adamu Gabdo to gather vital information and coordinate the search efforts. The steadfast collaboration between the leadership of Operation SAFE HAVEN and the communities also demonstrates the commitment and determination of both parties to ensure justice is served on the perpetrators.

"The General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General AE Abubakar while commending the special operation wishes to extend his heartfelt condolence to the family and loved ones of Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo during this difficult time. He urges the general public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and provide any relevant information that may assist in the ongoing investigations.

"He further enjoined law-abiding citizens to join hands together to create a safe and secured environment for all residents devoid of criminal elements as he assured that justice will be served on anybody found culpable, " the spokesperson said.