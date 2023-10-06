Nigerian Govt Inaugurates Panel to Investigate Death of Abuja Robbery Victim

Ms Olorunfemi tragically died at the Maitama General Hospital where she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report

The Nigerian government Thursday inaugurated a nine-member panel to investigate the death of Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of the notorious 'one-chance' operators in Abuja, the nation's capital city.

Ms Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network (YALI), died at the Maitama General Hospital where she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

According to witnesses, she was pushed out of a fast-moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa highway on Tuesday by criminals who had reportedly robbed her.

Inauguration

Speaking at the inauguration event, the Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Health Services and Environment, Adedolapo Fasawe, said members of the panel were nominated to help bring to bear their wealth of experience through painstaking investigation and interaction to unravel what led to the death of Ms Olorunfemi.

Ms Fasawe said the panel will play a crucial role in investigating the case and bringing about justice.

"We have explored the legal framework for establishing an independent and investigative panel, the process of appointing and constituting a nine-person panel, and the role and responsibilities of the panel in investigating the alleged death and ensuring accountability," she said.

She said the aim is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the steps involved in addressing such incidents and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability in the Nigerian healthcare system.

She urged the panel to be free from any external influence, and ensure impartiality and credibility.

The panel consists of the representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, Medical Women Association of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives and Association of Resident Doctors.

Others are the Association of Pathologists of Nigeria, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, General Counsel, FCTA and the Health Services Department.

Legal Framework

Ms Fasawe noted that the legal framework should provide clear guidelines on the panel's scope of authority and the procedures to be followed during investigations.

This, she said, would ensure that the panel operates within the confines of the law and respects the rights of all parties involved.

She implored the panel to take this assignment as a worthy service to Nigeria by being thorough, professional, and efficient in the investigation of this incident.

'Investigation crucial'

The Mandate Secretary said the process of appointing and constituting a nine-person panel to investigate the death of the late Ms Olorunfemi's is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare systems.

She said the investigation serves multiple purposes, such as providing closure to the patient's family, identifying any potential malpractice or negligence, and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"By constituting a nine-person panel, the investigation process gains credibility and legitimacy, as it represents a collective effort to uncover the truth and uphold the principles of justice and patient safety," she said.

"The duration for the investigation and submission of the report is one week."

The Chairman of the panel, Aminu Mohammed, said the panel would restore confidence in how things are conducted as it affects the wellbeing and life of the citizens.

Mr Mohammed, who is the president of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, said the team will look into the system and critically analyse the situation.

"As we are inaugurated today, on behalf of the members, we are going to be exactly the oath we have taken," he said.

Background

The Maitama General Hospital was accused of negligence in the death of Ms Olorunfemi for allegedly refusing to treat her after she was rushed to the facility by sympathisers.

An X user, @Gbemilekhe, who shared the story on the platform on Friday, said that the hospital, located in the centre of Abuja, requested a police report before treatment could commence.

The hospital however said the patient was brought in dead.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the deceased father, Joseph Olorunfemi, said being denied immediate treatment by the hospital is "inhuman, cruel, injustice, negligence, and disregard for human life."

Mr Olorunfemi noted that if the demand for police reports continues, it will have negative implications for society.

"My daughter has died, myself, and the entire family have accepted God's verdict. But demanding and the quest for justice as assured by the investigating unit of the Nigerian Police, is only for the benefit of our nation because we do not know whose turn it may be tomorrow."