Nigeria: Primeboy Finally in Police Custody Over Mohbad's Death'

In My Closet TV Drama series, a production of Zee Media Services Limited is set to air on NTA Network effective from October 2023.

In My Closet TV Drama Series is a family-oriented series that encapsulates the everyday real life issues that today's families are burdened with. The series aims to reestablish the long lost values that ensure a closely knit family, a healthier and decent society.

The Series is produced by an astute and well-grounded Media Practitioner, Anita Agarry-Oke (arpa). She is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Media Services Limited, a Media Company with special interest in the area of content productions, media marketing and brokerage on behalf of Media Houses.

The Drama Series is a compilation of several short intriguing stories with subtitles such as 'Hearts', 'The Cross', 'Soul to Soul', 'Silent Tears', 'The Unveiling', 'The Brief' amongst others. Each of these subtitles have themes around family secrets, love, betrayal, perseverance, power and ambition.

The Series has been running weekly on a number of TV Stations inclusive of Silverbird Network and on DSTV across the geopolitical zones Nationwide since 2012.

It is a power packed 30 minutes show that leaves viewers spell bound.

Other productions from the stables of Zee Media Services Limited include;

CLOSETS - an award-winning Pan African TV Drama Series shot with A list Nigerian and South African stars in Johannesburg South Africa. It is a premium series available for licensing only.

Zee Zone Entertainment TV Show - a weekly entertainment and informative show, showing on carefully selected TV Stations nationwide.

The Healthy Living Show - a weekly health and wellness program on selected radio stations nationwide which seeks to educate listeners to give utmost priority to their health.

Zee Zone Entertainment Radio Show - an entertainment and informative show which runs weekly across radio stations nationwide.