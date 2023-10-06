Liberia: Cummings Wraps UP Campaign

-As he vows to transform Liberia

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has concluded a visit to Bong County and is currently in Nimba County on the last leg of his campaign trail ahead of the October poll.

Cummings, accompanied by CPP stalwarts and Independent Legislative Aspirants, stopped in several towns along the way, including Salayea and Totota, and Belefani, Zota District, where a special program was held for him in appreciation of the construction of a Resource Center in 2017.

The Alexander Cummings Resources Center has an auditorium, three rooms and baths, with computer and a television.

The program was attended by hundreds of citizens including Chiefs, elders, women, youth, and inter-religious groups, as well as CPP partisans and supporters, who reaffirmed their support for Cummings Presidential bid on October 10.

In Gbarnga, a special thanksgiving service was held for the safe arrival of the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage at the Philadelphia Gbarnga Solutions Center, which was attended by hundreds of citizens in Bong County.

Cummings said he was happy to round up his campaign in the House of God, with a request for special prayers for Liberia to hold a peaceful election.

Cummings said his quest for the Presidency was not to steal public resources, but rather to build a prosperous nation, governed under the rule of law.

He vowed to tackle the issues of corruption and blamed the deteriorating economic conditions on repeated past mistakes of electing weak and incompetent leaders like President George Weah.

He pleaded with citizens of Bong County to grant him the opportunity to serve Liberia in the highest capacity as President, and that he will not disappoint or dash the hopes of Liberians for real change.

The CPP Standard Bearer said returning to the past must never be an option - reference to former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

Cummings promised to build a wholesome functioning governance system inclusive of all Liberians, irrespective of political, religious affiliation, or ethnicity.

He restated his promise to provide micro-finance loans for Liberian businesses and added that he will support farmers in making the country food sufficient through food production.

Cummings said all that he has promised he will do and made reference to other countries that are making significant advancements, not because they are smarter, but with visionary leaders. Liberia, he said, can even achieve greater.

Clergymen of the Philadelphia Church later offered special prayers for Mr. Cummings and God's divine intervention to help Liberians make better choice at the October polls.

The CPP Standard Bearer later joined hundreds of citizens in Bellemue, District #4, to participate in the campaign launch of its Legislative Aspirant Mr. Jonah Nulee Togbah.

Cummings was accorded rousing reception and the usual traditional welcome ceremony with white chicken and kola nuts, by chiefs and elders, indicative of purity and assurance of support for his Presidential bid comes October 10.

The CPP Standard Bearer and entourage spent the night in Saclepea where he is expected to visit several towns, hold Townhall meetings and consultations with key political actors, as well as CPP partisans and supporters.