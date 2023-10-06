Liberia: CDC Writes International Community

-on Lofa violence

The Coalition for Democratic Change has written an official complaint to four international bodies against the opposition Unity Party in relation to the September 29 violence in Foya, Lofa County between rival supporters of the two parties in which two was reported.

CDC Chairperson Mulbah Morlu, termed what happened in Lofa as electoral violence and killing of innocent citizens, drawing the attention of the international community.

Morlu indicated in the complaint that the CDC remains very committed to participating in a free, fair, transparent, democratic and peaceful election on October 10, 2023, recalling previous violence that he says the CDC suffered in Lofa.

The ruling Coalition addressed its communication to the European Union, ECOWAS, United Nations, and the Human Rights Commission.

Those specifically written include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, and James P. McGovern and Christopher H. Smith, Co-Chairs of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in Washington, D.C.

Others are Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations in New York, United States.

Lofa County turned a battle ground last Friday when rival supporters of both the Coalition for Democratic Change and the Unity Party clashed, leading to the death of two persons.

The Ministry of Justice has dispatched team of investigators to the county to probe the incident amid several arrests by the Liberia National Police.