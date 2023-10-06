Liberia: MoE Provides Bikes for Deos and CEOs

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education has donated a consignment of 100 motorbikes valued over US$300,000 to County and District Education Officers within all 15 counties.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia on Wednesday, Education Minister Ansu Sonii said the government's move is to ensure efficiency and an enabling environment for all CEOs and DEOs in the country.

According to Professor Sonii, it took the Coalition for Democratic Change led-government two years to raise the cash aimed at making quality and affordable education more accessible to Liberian students.

The Education Minister noted that CEOs in hard-to-reach counties like Lofa, Gbarpolu, Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, River Gee, Grand Kru and Maryland, will be prioritized in the distribution of the motorbikes.

He urged beneficiaries to seize this opportunity to improve the educational system in reaching hard-to-reach areas, adding that in the absence of proper supervision, the learning environment will experience decline.

The Minister frowned on some CEOs and DEOs, for being delinquent in their responsibilities to reach out to schools amid complaints from parents.

At the same time, Minister Ansu Sonii cautioned his team at the Ministry to remain robust and continue to support and contribute to the Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity, ahead of the October 10, 2023 polls.

In separate remarks, both the heads of CEOs and DEOs in the southeast and other counties thanked the government through the Ministry of Education for the intervention and promised to use the bikes for their intended purpose.