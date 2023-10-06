Liberia: Representative Candidate Cautions NEC

The Chairman of the opposition National Development Party (NDP) Musa A. Sheriff, says the future of Liberia rests squarely on the shoulders of the National Elections Commission as it conducts next Tuesday's polls across the country, cautioning the Commission not to be influenced by outsiders.

Though he didn't say who will influence the NEC, Mr. Sheriff stressed that the NEC is the statutory arbiter of elections in the country and Liberians expect nothing other than free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

The NDP Chairman spoke recently when he officially launched his campaign as a Representative Candidate in Montserrado County electoral district#2.

According to Musa, since 2018 he has embarked on a mission to redeem the district from what he terms misrule.

Fellow Liberians and partisans, I want to thank all of you for your unflinching support over the past years; we all have done a great job but let's take this zeal to October 10", he rallied citizens.

He thanked President Weah for maintaining the peace of the country and urged the President to make sure the Joint Security under his leadership stands tall in maintaining peace.

"Mr. President, you are obligated to maintaining the peace and to reduce temperament; the duty of a good President is to open channel for open democracy", he noted.

Musa also cautioned members of the opposition that they have a crucial role in keeping peace, as a responsible bloc, instead of creating chaos and inciting violence.

He pointed that few days to the polls, Liberia is experiencing series of challenges, ranging from threats of violence and inciting comments, adding that Liberians can't afford to go back to the dark days so it's incumbent upon every opposition member and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change to stand for peace.

"Election is monetary seasons, we want a peaceful Liberia after election, we don't want our citizens running away again; we can debate the issues void of violence."

He said Liberians are yearning for development, quality education, youth empowerment, transparency, among others and this is exactly what he stands for as a Representative Candidate.

The NDP Chairman is among several candidates in the legislative race to unseat CDC incumbent lawmaker Col. Jimmy Smith.

Sheriff began his campaign launch with parade from his residence to several communities across the district before climaxing it at the party headquarters in Jacob Town, Paynesville, with hundreds of his kinsman and supporters chanting "That Musa we want."

