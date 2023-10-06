Liberia: Foko Cautions Against Individual Interest

Montserrado County Electoral District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko has admonished his people that no individual interest should supersede the interest of Liberia.

The incumbent District #9 Representative who is seeking re-election, has urged leaders in Liberia to lead their supporters with positive messages.

He called on employers, supporters and inhabitants of district #9 to vote for development rather than voting people with no intention for development.

Foko held what he called a 'pre-victory march' on Tuesday, saying the march was his celebration of his re-election this October 2023.

Speaking during the march in Lapakze, Montserrado County, Mr. Foko called on the people of District #9 and all other districts across Liberia to protect the peace.

Foko described opposition representative candidates within the district as merry-makers who are seeking opportunity to merry-make rather than to serve the district.

He also urged residents of the district not to vote any opposition because they have nothing positive to offer the district.

"Those who are running around here saying they want to be representative are merry-makers who are only seeking opportunity to merry-make and not to serve. They have nothing to offer the district, so don't vote for them," he noted.

Under his watch, Foko said the district over the last two and a half years, has experienced development as compared to his predecessor Munah Pelham Youngblood.

He assured his people that there are more developments to come under his leadership.

"During the last two and a half years since I became elected as your representative, district ninth has experienced development as compared to where I took over from Munah Pelham Youngblood.

He said if this development drive must continue, voters must vote for him, President Weah and Senator Saah H. Joseph.

Representative Foko he has used his oversight responsibility to improve every sector of the district by initiating an Act that promotes growth and development.