Rwanda Receives Vital Antimalarial Medications Worth Over Rwf450 Million

Rwanda Medical Supply (RMS) has made a procurement of over 150,000 doses of antimalarial medicines, Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACTs), valued at more than $370,000 (over Rwf450 million).

This acquisition is part of the Transforming Rwanda Medical Supply Chain (TRMS) project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The official handover of the shipment took place on Wednesday, October 4, with representatives from the Ministry of Health, USAID, and Rwanda Medical Supply present.

The antimalarial medications are a vital component of a larger initiative, as the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) plans to donate more than 1.7 million malaria treatments to the people of Rwanda in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The received ACTs have been entrusted to the Rwanda Biomedical Center's (RBC) Malaria and Other Parasitic Diseases Division (MOPDD) for distribution to health facilities across the country.

Pie Harerimana, the Chief Executive Officer of RMS, expressed his satisfaction with the successful procurement and delivery of the initial antimalarial drug shipment. He emphasized the importance of this milestone, highlighting the partnership between RMS and USAID, as well as the continued support from the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) in procuring and distributing ACTs in Rwanda. Rwanda is one of 30 countries receiving PMI support on a global scale, underlining the shared commitment to malaria elimination.

Ana Bodipo-Mbuyamba, Director of USAID Rwanda Health Office, reaffirmed the United States' dedication to assisting Rwanda in its battle against malaria. She emphasized the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Health, RBC, and RMS.

"These collective efforts and ongoing partnerships are critical steps towards the ultimate goal of malaria elimination globally and in Rwanda," she said.

Rwanda's multi-sectoral approach, spearheaded by the Ministry of Health, has made significant strides in reducing the malaria burden. According to an RBC report, the incidence rate has dropped from 409 cases per 1,000 people in 2016 to 114 cases per 1,000 people in 2021.