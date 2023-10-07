Nigeria: Federal Govt to Launch $617m Investment in Digital, Creative Enterprises

Determined to deliver on the promise to create millions of jobs in the technology space, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has proposed November 2023 to launch the $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme.

To ensure this unfolds into a reality, Vice President Kashim Shettima has given an order to members of the i-DICE Steering Committee to make sure the programme starts before the end of November this year.

According to a statement by his media aide , Stanley Nkwocha, the vice president gave the directive yesterday when the i-DICE team gave him an update on the progress made so far during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, Sen. Shettima emphasised the importance of the initiative to the federal government's digital jobs drive, saying the administration was keen on delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

He urged all partners in the i-DICE programme to ensure judicious utilisation of the funds, noting that the $617.7 million scheme could be a game changer.

He stated: "The peculiarity of the challenges we face in the country demands that we have to create jobs for our teeming youths to address the crises associated with youth unemployment. I want to appeal to all of us here to unite and see that this programme takes off latest by the end of November this year."

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, described the project as "very key to the promise of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly to the youth, for the creation of 1.2 million digital jobs.

"This $617 million project will go a long way to achieving the President's priorities on job creation and economic growth, particularly inclusivity. One of the major elements is going to have 50% participation by women," he added.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijjani, said the scheme is a unique opportunity.

He said: "The Nigerian technology and creative ecosystem has been doing well and is the best on the continent. We actually want to be a leader globally. And there's no other way to do that than investing in the technology startups that are building these solutions."

Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Mr Kayode Pitan, hinted that the vice president gave them marching orders to start by next month.