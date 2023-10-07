Nigeria: Nursing Assistant, Prime Suspect in Mohbad's Death - Police

Police in Lagos yesterday said the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, who administered injections to the deceased popular singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, remains the prime suspect in the ongoing investigation to unravel the cause of his death.

Lagos State commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa who disclosed this at a press conference, said the auxiliary nurse was culpable in the death of the late musician.

He said as part of investigation aimed at obtaining expert opinion on the likely cause of death of Mohbad through a professional review, the actions of auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe on September 26, 2023, a team of medical doctors, pharmacists and nurses drawn from the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigeria Police Force Medical Services jointly interviewed her.

"A detailed report which is being utilised as an expert opinion and critical evidence of high prosecutorial value has been submitted. It specifically identified some illegal acts and professional negligence in the manner the drugs were administered on the deceased by the principal suspect.

"The report also confirmed that as an auxiliary nurse, Ms Feyisayo does not have the competence, knowledge, brief or certification to diagnose, prescribe or administer drugs and injections on patients as she was supposed to work under the directives and supervision of a qualified medical doctor or nurse while on duty.

"The report also strongly projected that there is a link between the medical negligence of Feyisayo Ogedengbe and the death of Mohbad, "he said.

He asserted that the police investigation included the identification and interrogation of 26 persons as vital witnesses and detention of five persons on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer.

He said the suspects include Ms. Feyisayo Ogendengbe, (auxiliary nurse, Ayobami Sodiq (friend to Mohbad), Ibrahim Owodunni (deceased's friend), Samson Baolgun Eletu popularly known as Sam Larry, and Abdulazeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley.

"The written testimonies of the witnesses are largely of high evidential value, and they have aided in establishing the sequence of events leading to the death of Mohbad, the identification of the suspects, and the roles each played. They have also aided in gaining a clearer insight into the allegations of assault and bullying levelled against Sam Larry and Naira Marley" he stated.

Owohunwa while addressing the allegation of bullying, assault on the deceased, stated that AbdulAzeez Adeshina Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley and Samson Erinfolami Balogun (a.k.a. Sam Larry) allegedly on several occasions conspired, bullied and assaulted the deceased.

He stated further that there were some witnesses with corroborative video evidence that before his demise, Mohbad had raised the alarm that his life was being threatened, and that he was being bullied and assaulted by Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Owohunwa said the result of the autopsy and toxicology tests were still being awaited, pointing out that substantial grounds had been covered well-enough by the special investigation team to support the processing of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution.